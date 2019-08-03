CHAN, Vicente Ting September 15, 1946 - July 28, 2019 Born in the Philippines, Vicente was an Electrical Engineer with MERALCO, Ontario Hydro and Ontario Power Generation. Post-retirement, he enjoyed travelling with his wife. Dearly beloved by his family and many friends, he is remembered for his kindness, patience, generosity and devotion. He is deeply missed and forever loved. Friends may visit at the R. S. Kane Funeral Home, 6150 Yonge St. (at Goulding, south of Steeles), on Monday, August 5th from 5 to 9 p.m. Funeral Mass will be held at Blessed Trinity Parish, 3220 Bayview Ave. (Bayview, north of Finch Ave. E.), Tuesday, August 6th at 10 a.m. Interment will follow at Holy Cross Cemetery, Thornhill, Ontario. Memorial donations may be made to the ALS Society of Canada or the Sunnybrook Hospital Foundation. Condolences at www.rskane.ca
Published in the Toronto Star on Aug. 3, 2019