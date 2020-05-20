VICKI EILEEN LAKER
LAKER, VICKI EILEEN February 3, 1952 - January, 2020 Vicki Eileen Laker passed away in her home in the St. Claire Ave. W. area, after a long illness. A graduate of University of Toronto, artist and poet, Vicki enjoyed all that life had to offer. In previous years, she volunteered at the STOP in Toronto, helping with their gardens and food and counselling programs. Messages of condolence for the family may be left at www.aftercare.org. Vicki will be missed by her friends and family.

Published in Toronto Star on May 20, 2020.
