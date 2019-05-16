GIBSON, VICKY (nee DIMITROPOULOS) It is with great sadness that we announce the peaceful passing of Vicky on Tuesday, May 14, 2019, in her 60th year. Beloved wife of Timothy for 40 wonderful years. Loving mother of Adam (Jennifer) and Alysse (Steve). Cherished Baba of Evelyn, Peyton, Victoria and Noah. Dear sister of Marlene (late Jim) and Christine (Desmond). Predeceased by her parents John and Sophie Dimitropoulos. She will be missed by her extended family and many friends. Visitation at PAUL O'CONNOR FUNERAL HOME, 1939 Lawrence Ave. E. (between Pharmacy and Warden), on Friday, May 17, 2019 from 2-4 and 6-8:30 p.m. Funeral service in our chapel on Saturday at 1 p.m.
Published in the Toronto Star on May 16, 2019