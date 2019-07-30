BOJANOWSKI, VICTOR December 11, 1925 It is with great sadness that on Thursday, July 25, 2019, beloved Victor passed away. Predeceased by his beloved wife and son, Anna and Ted. He will be sadly missed by his loving daughter Vicki, dearest Deda of Natalie, Sean, Katie, Krystina and Nick, and daughter-in-law Belle. Through his ingenuity he survived the war. He worked for 37 years at Dofasco as a Millright Shift Leader where he was "King 1" and a "father to his boys". Believing in education, he was a self-taught "Jack of all Trades" in plumbing, electrical, mechanical repair, welding, and carpentry; constructing two homes, cottages, boathouses and churches. His hobbies included reading, photography, travel, fishing and "tinkering". He was married to the love of his life Anna for 67 years. But his greatest joy was devoting and spending time with his wife, children and grandchildren, where he gave his all - unlimited support, guidance, wisdom, life skills and most important unconditional love forever. As Dad, Deda, husband and true friend, he will be sadly missed by all family and friends. Visitation will be held at the MARLATT FUNERAL HOME, 615 Main St. E. (east of Sanford Ave.), Hamilton, on Tuesday, July 30th from 7-9 p.m. and Wednesday, July 31st from 6-9 p.m. Funeral Service will be held in the Marlatt Memorial Chapel on Thursday, August 1, 2019 at 11 a.m. Interment to follow at Woodland Cemetery, Burlington. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to St. Joseph's Health Centre Toronto ICU Unit.
Published in the Toronto Star on July 30, 2019