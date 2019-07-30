Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for VICTOR BOJANOWSKI. View Sign Service Information Marlatt Funeral Home & Cremation Centre 615 Main Street East Hamilton , ON L8M1J4 (905)-528-6303 Obituary

BOJANOWSKI, VICTOR December 11, 1925 It is with great sadness that on Thursday, July 25, 2019, beloved Victor passed away. Predeceased by his beloved wife and son, Anna and Ted. He will be sadly missed by his loving daughter Vicki, dearest Deda of Natalie, Sean, Katie, Krystina and Nick, and daughter-in-law Belle. Through his ingenuity he survived the war. He worked for 37 years at Dofasco as a Millright Shift Leader where he was "King 1" and a "father to his boys". Believing in education, he was a self-taught "Jack of all Trades" in plumbing, electrical, mechanical repair, welding, and carpentry; constructing two homes, cottages, boathouses and churches. His hobbies included reading, photography, travel, fishing and "tinkering". He was married to the love of his life Anna for 67 years. But his greatest joy was devoting and spending time with his wife, children and grandchildren, where he gave his all - unlimited support, guidance, wisdom, life skills and most important unconditional love forever. As Dad, Deda, husband and true friend, he will be sadly missed by all family and friends. Visitation will be held at the MARLATT FUNERAL HOME, 615 Main St. E. (east of Sanford Ave.), Hamilton, on Tuesday, July 30th from 7-9 p.m. and Wednesday, July 31st from 6-9 p.m. Funeral Service will be held in the Marlatt Memorial Chapel on Thursday, August 1, 2019 at 11 a.m. Interment to follow at Woodland Cemetery, Burlington. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to St. Joseph's Health Centre Toronto ICU Unit.

BOJANOWSKI, VICTOR December 11, 1925 It is with great sadness that on Thursday, July 25, 2019, beloved Victor passed away. Predeceased by his beloved wife and son, Anna and Ted. He will be sadly missed by his loving daughter Vicki, dearest Deda of Natalie, Sean, Katie, Krystina and Nick, and daughter-in-law Belle. Through his ingenuity he survived the war. He worked for 37 years at Dofasco as a Millright Shift Leader where he was "King 1" and a "father to his boys". Believing in education, he was a self-taught "Jack of all Trades" in plumbing, electrical, mechanical repair, welding, and carpentry; constructing two homes, cottages, boathouses and churches. His hobbies included reading, photography, travel, fishing and "tinkering". He was married to the love of his life Anna for 67 years. But his greatest joy was devoting and spending time with his wife, children and grandchildren, where he gave his all - unlimited support, guidance, wisdom, life skills and most important unconditional love forever. As Dad, Deda, husband and true friend, he will be sadly missed by all family and friends. Visitation will be held at the MARLATT FUNERAL HOME, 615 Main St. E. (east of Sanford Ave.), Hamilton, on Tuesday, July 30th from 7-9 p.m. and Wednesday, July 31st from 6-9 p.m. Funeral Service will be held in the Marlatt Memorial Chapel on Thursday, August 1, 2019 at 11 a.m. Interment to follow at Woodland Cemetery, Burlington. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to St. Joseph's Health Centre Toronto ICU Unit. Published in the Toronto Star on July 30, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Toronto Star Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close