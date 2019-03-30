ELY, VICTOR Peacefully surrounded by his family on Tuesday, March 26, 2019 at Brampton Civic Hospital at the age of 82. Beloved husband of Joannie and predeceased by his first wife Joan. Loving father of Stephen (Kim), John (Sionie Lynne) and Andrew (Christine). He will be fondly remembered by his grandchildren and great-grandchild, dear brother of Anna (Danny) and his nieces and nephews. Family and friends will be received at the Ward Funeral Home, 4671 Hwy. 7 (west of Pine Valley Dr.), Woodbridge, on Monday from 2-4 and 6-9 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Peter's Church, 100 Bainbridge Ave., Woodbridge, on Tuesday, April 2, 2019 at 11 a.m. Entombment to follow at Queen of Heaven Cemetery. As expressions of sympathy, donations may be made to Heart & Stroke Foundation or . Please visit the Book of Memories at www.wardfuneralhome.com
Ward Funeral Homes Woodbridge Chapel
4671 Highway # 7
Woodbridge, ON L4L 1S6
(905) 851-9100
Published in the Toronto Star on Mar. 30, 2019