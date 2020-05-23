VICTOR ERNEST SCOTT

December 16, 1921 – May 11, 2020

In his 99th year, it is with love and sadness that Vic's family says goodbye and expresses profound gratitude for his remarkable life.

Vic was the loving husband and best friend of 65 years of the late Vere (nee Matthews) Scott and the devoted father of the late Lesley Scott. He will be forever remembered with deep love and admiration by his granddaughter Heather Watt and her husband Matthew Sparks and his adoring great-grandchildren, Henry, Oliver and Emilia Sparks, who brought him incredible joy.

Soft-spoken but firm, tenacious but fair, Vic was born in Clydebank, Scotland, on December 16, 1921 and was the only son of the late James William Scott and the late Belinda May Scott (nee Monaghan). After immigrating with his family to Canada as a young child, Vic lived a life of service to his country.

Vic proudly enlisted in the Royal Canadian Air Force (RCAF) at the age of 20, joining the No. 624 Squadron RAF and completing 2 tours and 71 operations as a wireless gunner onboard a Halifax bomber flying out of Blida, Algeria, delivering critical supplies and agents to resistance fighters in France and Italy during the Second World War. In recognition of his service directly contributing to the liberation of France, Vic was awarded the French Croix de Guerre and the French Légion d'Honneur, the highest French order of merit recognizing contributions in a civilian or military capacity. He was also a recipient of the Italy Star, among other accolades.

Subsequent to his time with the RCAF, Vic joined the Ontario Public Service as a mediator, working under six labour ministers, ultimately serving as the Director of Conciliation and Mediation Services for the ministry before retiring after twenty-five years.

Vic was an avid traveller (and erstwhile poet) in his retirement years, visiting dozens of countries around the world, cherishing especially his time with Vere and family on the east coast of Florida. He was a member of the Founders Club of Delmanor Glen Abbey, Oakville, where he called home and where he made many friends over the last 16 years, impressing everyone along the way with his sharp mind and quick wit.

A private family memorial will be held. Remembrances gratefully acknowledged by Vic's family to the True Patriot Love Foundation, supporting military families all across Canada, the country he so bravely served and so dearly loved.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store