WILKINSON, VICTOR FITZALBERT June, 1927 – November, 2020 It is with great sadness that the family members of Victor Fitzalbert Wilkinson announce his passing on November 18, 2020 at Harmony Hills Long Term Care Facility, North York, Ontario. Left behind heartbroken is Victor's beloved wife Iline, of 55 years, cherished sons Neil and Andrew (Cynthia Harris) and adored grandchildren, Cheri Manger (Matthew) and Ashley Wilkinson. He also leaves behind beloved great grandchildren Audrey and Jake, as well as many much-loved nieces, nephews and friends in Canada, Grenada, St. Lucia and Barbados. Victor was tragically predeceased in 2006 by his beloved grandson, Andrew Lattanzio Wilkinson. Born in Brown's Gap, St. Thomas, Barbados, Victor set sail for England in 1953, where he worked as a welder and where he met and married Iline (nee Gittens). In 1969 Victor and Iline left Britain to settle permanently in Canada, choosing Toronto to lay down roots and raise their two sons. Victor spent over 20 years at York Finch Hospital working with the maintenance team and making many friends, including doctors, patients, and co-workers alike. Retiring on the nose of his 65th year, Victor ran his own painting and decorating business for the next 20 years, enjoying his work until he was almost 80. In his spare time, Victor could be found tinkering with tools, making repairs, painting and, once, even building a bicycle from scratch for his two sons. Every year for as long as he could, Vic returned to his roots in Barbados for a several-week visit, where the warmth of the sun, refreshing ocean breezes, and fresh catch of the day would reenergize him and provide him with an excuse to bring back an "I love the Barbados" T-shirt for everyone! The family would like to recognize and extend appreciation to the wonderful staff at Harmony Hills Long Term Care facility for the care and attention given to Victor during his three-year residency. This quiet and dignified husband, father, grandfather, uncle, friend and gentleman will be greatly missed by all who knew him. Due to Covid-19, a private funeral service and interment will take place. Arrangements have been entrusted to Glendale Funeral Home & Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Alzheimer Society of Ontario. Condolences can be left at www.glendalememorial.ca