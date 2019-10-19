GAMOYDA, Victor Passed away peacefully at Bradford Valley Care Community on Monday, October 7, 2019 at the age of 89. Devoted husband to the love of his life Anna (nee Fava) of 64 years. Loving father to Wendy, Kim (Kris) and Steve (Louisa). Cherished and proud grandfather to Anthony (Ally). Predeceased by his brother Albert and sister Irene. Vic was a strong and determined man who lived his life for his wife and his family. He was extremely hard working but at the same time enjoyed spending time entertaining friends and family throughout his life. His storytelling and sound advice will be missed by all who knew and loved him. We wish to recognize the loving care provided by all the caregivers at Bradford Valley Care Community, especially the team on Lake. A celebration of Vic's life will be held at Taylor Funeral Home, 524 Davis Drive, Newmarket, on Saturday, October 26, 2019, from 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. If desired, donations in Vic's memory may be made to The Southlake Hospital Foundation. Online condolences may be made to www.taylorfh.ca
Published in the Toronto Star on Oct. 19, 2019