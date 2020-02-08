Home

Victor Ian FYDENCHUK

FYDENCHUK, Victor Ian May 22, 1959 - January 30, 2020 It is with great sadness, that we announce Vic's passing at the age of 60 years. Predeceased by his parents, Mervin and Connie, he will be missed by his sons, Alexander and Daniel, his sisters, Janet, Karen, Carol and Kay, and many more whose lives he touched. A special "thank you" to Chas, Vicky and John, whose friendship and care meant a lot to Vic. A Celebration of Life will be held at St. Dunstan of Canterbury Church/Hall, 56 Lawson Rd., Scarborough, on Sunday, February 16, 2020 at 3:30 p.m.
Published in the Toronto Star on Feb. 8, 2020
