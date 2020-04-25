Victor James (Jim) ROBINSON
ROBINSON, Victor James (Jim) October 24, 1930-April 5, 2020 Passed peacefully in Toronto, in his 90th year. He is survived by Ingrid, his beloved wife of 32 years, and his daughters, Pamela and Patricia, and 5 grandchildren. Jim enjoyed dancing, playing golf, squash and his successful career in sales. He will be remembered for his friendliness, kindness and mischievous nature. Jim brought smiles to everyone and will be missed by his many friends, as well the staff at Kipling Acres. Donations in memory of Jim would be appreciated for St. James Food Basket through StJamesUnitedChurch.com, in Etobicoke, or the charity of your choice. A celebration of his life will be held at a future date TBD. He is interred at Glendale Cemetary.

Published in Toronto Star on Apr. 25, 2020.
