Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for VICTOR KENNETH ROY MARSKELL. View Sign Obituary

MARSKELL, VICTOR KENNETH ROY March 4, 1942 – April 23, 2019 Ken passed peacefully, at home in Elora, Ontario, in the care of his beloved wife, partner and friend, Paula. Also at his side were his loyal companion dogs, Ben and Belle. Ken was the beloved son of the late Pastors Victor and May Marskell and the proud father of Jeff (Nia) and Sean and grandfather of Liam, Noah and Josh. Ken was predeceased by his brother John (Valerie) and was a loving and supportive uncle of John-David, Timothy and Richard. He will always be remembered for many wonderful adventures by his brother David (Sharon) and their children Burgess, Wesley and Taylor. Ken will also be sadly missed by Diane, the mother of his children as well as Paula's father, sisters and their families. A Celebration of Ken's wonderful and successful life will be held later in the spring. In Ken's memory and to continue the work begun by his parents, please consider a donation, in Ken's name to the Salvation Army or the fund for children begun by Lakeview Baptist Church at THEMUSEUM in downtown Kitchener.

MARSKELL, VICTOR KENNETH ROY March 4, 1942 – April 23, 2019 Ken passed peacefully, at home in Elora, Ontario, in the care of his beloved wife, partner and friend, Paula. Also at his side were his loyal companion dogs, Ben and Belle. Ken was the beloved son of the late Pastors Victor and May Marskell and the proud father of Jeff (Nia) and Sean and grandfather of Liam, Noah and Josh. Ken was predeceased by his brother John (Valerie) and was a loving and supportive uncle of John-David, Timothy and Richard. He will always be remembered for many wonderful adventures by his brother David (Sharon) and their children Burgess, Wesley and Taylor. Ken will also be sadly missed by Diane, the mother of his children as well as Paula's father, sisters and their families. A Celebration of Ken's wonderful and successful life will be held later in the spring. In Ken's memory and to continue the work begun by his parents, please consider a donation, in Ken's name to the Salvation Army or the fund for children begun by Lakeview Baptist Church at THEMUSEUM in downtown Kitchener. Published in the Toronto Star on Apr. 27, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Toronto Star Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close