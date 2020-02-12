|
|
LEVY, VICTOR Passed away on February 5, 2020 in his 89th year, at Credit Valley Hospital. Leaving to mourn his 2 daughters, 4 grandchildren, 1 brother, 4 sisters, 4 nieces and 3 nephews. Predeceased by his sister Marilyn and parents Lionel and Ivy Levy. Victor immigrated to Canada from Jamaica in 1956. Visitation Wednesday, February 12th, 7-9 p.m. at Turner & Porter Neweduk Erin Mills Chapel, 1981 Dundas St. West, Mississauga, 905-828-8000. Funeral will be at Trinity Anglican Church, Streetsville, Mississauga at 11 a.m., Thursday, February 13th.
Published in the Toronto Star on Feb. 12, 2020