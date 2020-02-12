Home

More Obituaries for VICTOR LEVY
VICTOR LEVY

VICTOR LEVY Obituary
LEVY, VICTOR Passed away on February 5, 2020 in his 89th year, at Credit Valley Hospital. Leaving to mourn his 2 daughters, 4 grandchildren, 1 brother, 4 sisters, 4 nieces and 3 nephews. Predeceased by his sister Marilyn and parents Lionel and Ivy Levy. Victor immigrated to Canada from Jamaica in 1956. Visitation Wednesday, February 12th, 7-9 p.m. at Turner & Porter Neweduk Erin Mills Chapel, 1981 Dundas St. West, Mississauga, 905-828-8000. Funeral will be at Trinity Anglican Church, Streetsville, Mississauga at 11 a.m., Thursday, February 13th.
Published in the Toronto Star on Feb. 12, 2020
