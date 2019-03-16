KIRBY, VICTOR M. At Hastings Manor, Belleville, formerly of 24 Fairway Avenue, Belleville, on March 10, 2019. Husband of the late Barbara Dilworth and son of the late Ambrose and Eleanor Kirby. Father of Maureen (Paul Taylor), Philip (deceased), Larry, Stephen, Michael (Sarah) and Joanne (David Dodsworth). Also survived by grandchildren Meghann Perkins (Greg), Katie Robinson Brown (Gustavo), Paula Taylor (Patrick Mills), Fiona and Michael Dodsworth, Brianna and Becca Gorsline and great-grandchildren Cole, Emmett and Hudson Perkins, Caribe and Cruze Robinson Brown and Mya Mills. He was predeceased by his brothers Paul, Basil, Frank, Murray and Peter. At his request, there will be no visitation. Cremation has taken place. At a later date, a Memorial Mass will be held. All will be welcome. No flowers please, but donations to the charity of your choice would be much appreciated. Prayers for his safe journey into the next world would be the most welcome of all. Victor's family would like to send heartfelt thanks to the staff of Hastings Manor Pine Villa for their support and care of Victor during his time there and especially for their compassion and kindness to the whole family in the last week of his life. Arrangements under the direction of Burke Funeral Home, (613-968-6968), 150 Church Street, Belleville. Online condolences at www.burkefuneral.ca
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for VICTOR M. KIRBY.
Burke Funeral Home - Belleville
150 Church
Belleville, ON K8N 3B9
(613) 968-6968
Published in the Toronto Star on Mar. 16, 2019