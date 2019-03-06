SADLOWSKI, Victor Richard 1931 - 2019 Passed March 2, 2019. A loving Christian husband and father. Victor will be lovingly missed by his wife and soul mate of 61 years, Teresa Duda Sadlowski; his daughter Linda; his son Richard and daughter-in-law Frances, and grandchildren Claire and Charles. Visitation will be held on Friday, March 8th between 1-5 and 7-9 p.m. with prayers at 4 p.m. Flowers may be sent to Centre Funeraire Cote-des-Neiges, 4525 ch. de la Cote-des-Neiges, Montreal, Qc, H3V 1E7. This will be followed by a ceremony on Saturday, March 9th starting at 10:30 a.m. at Chapelle Notre-Dame-De-La-Resurrection, 4601 ch. de la Cote-des-Neiges. A donation may be made in Victor's honor to a charity of your choice. We thank the charity Covenant Place Support & Renewal Org ([email protected], West Chezzetcook, NS, B0J 1N0) for their dedication to helping cancer patients, seniors and others facing illness.
Published in the Toronto Star on Mar. 6, 2019