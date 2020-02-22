|
MACLEOD, VICTOR ROBERT Vic, a longtime resident of Peterborough, peacefully passed away on February 16, 2020, at Peterborough Hospice with his devoted, longtime partner Christel by his side. He was born in Halifax, May 12, 1934, the youngest of 12 children. He leaves behind his loving life partner Christel Neumann. Vic was married to the late Patricia (nee Shanahan) for 40 years and had a daughter, Susan (Harry) MacLeod-Frank and one granddaughter Jennifer Browning. Vic also leaves behind his sister Mildred Stuparyk (Russell predeceased) of Penetanguishene and sister-in-law Cecilia Mealing (Norman). Predeceased by siblings: Cecil, Beatrice, Dorothy (Dot), Charles, Garfield, Ruth, John "Donny", Marion, Patricia and Kenneth. Predeceased by his parents, Roseanne (Brophy) and Cecil Robert MacLeod. He will be dearly missed by all his nieces, nephews and many, many friends. Vic valued the special relationships that developed over the years with his nephews Paul, Gary and Bob. Vic was a successful Real Estate Broker in Toronto and Peterborough for over 50 years with many happy clients. Vic also enjoyed careers in Modelling (Sears, Eatons and a variety of commercials with ACTRA), Sheriff Foods, the Toronto Police Force and the RCMP. Vic enjoyed woodworking, cottage life and quiet moments by the water. He loved music, he had a great voice, was a great dancer and a real gentleman. Friends are invited to the HIGHLAND PARK FUNERAL CENTRE, 2510 Bensfort Road, Peterborough, on February 25, 2020 for visitation at 11:00 a.m. to 12:15 p.m., followed by the service at 12:30 p.m. in the Highland Park Chapel. Reception to follow. Many thanks to Dr. Meade, the staff at Peterborough Hospital and especially the staff at Peterborough Hospice for their warmth and compassion. Donations to the Peterborough Hospice would be greatly appreciated. Online condolences may be expressed at www.highlandpark funeralcentre.com
Published in the Toronto Star on Feb. 22, 2020