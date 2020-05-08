VICTORIA BRETT
BRETT, VICTORIA Passed away peacefully at the Village of Humber Heights Nursing Home, Islington Wing, Monday, May 4, 2020, just a few days short of her 97 birthday. She will be missed by sister, Phyllis Grisdale (Gordon) and brother, Richard Brett (Pauline). Predeceased by siblings Alvin, Harold (Mary), Bob (Carol), Claude, Nora, David (Thomasine) and Betty Ann. She will be remembered by many nieces and nephews. She was a teacher for over 35 years in the Toronto area. After retirement, she moved to St. Catharines and had a summer residence at Sherkston. She then moved to Anchor Point Retirement Residence. She traveled extensively throughout her life, beginning with a family car trip across Canada in 1928 at age 5. She was a tireless advocate for all animals. A graveside service in Barrie will take place at a later date. The family thanks the staff who cared for Vicky especially in the last days when we could not be there. Online memories and condolences may be forwarded via pleasantviewcemetery.ca

Published in Toronto Star on May 8, 2020.
