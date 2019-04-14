CAMILLERI, Victoria Vicky passed away peacefully at her home, with her family by her side, on Thursday, April 11, 2019, at the age of 98. Dearly beloved wife of the late John. Loving mother of Joseph, Mario (Kristin), Jerry and his wife Elizabeth, Jo-Anne and her husband Peter McGarvey and Paul and his wife Heather. Cherished Nunna of Collin, Nicole, Michelle (Cameron), Michael, Julian, Shannon and Kristen and their children. She will be sadly missed by her brother Lewis Vella and brother-in-law Victor Camilleri and her many family and friends. Vicky will be remembered for her beautiful smile and her loving and giving nature. Resting at NEWEDIUK FUNERAL HOME, KIPLING CHAPEL, 2058 Kipling Avenue (north of Rexdale Boulevard), on Tuesday, April 16, 2019 from 2-4 and 6-9 p.m. Funeral Mass will be celebrated at Transfiguration of Our Lord Church, 45 Ludstone Drive, on Wednesday, April 17, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. Interment Assumption Cemetery. Online condolences at newediukfuneralhome.com
Published in the Toronto Star on Apr. 14, 2019