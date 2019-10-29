Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for VICTORIA (VICKY) EDMUNDS. View Sign Obituary



EDMUNDS, VICTORIA (VICKY) March 30, 1924 - October 27, 2019 Vicky (nee Todoroff) Edmunds spent all of her 95 years living life to the fullest, always dancing. She was a cherished wife, a loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She passed away at Oakville Trafalgar Memorial Hospital on October 27, 2019, surrounded by her family. Vicky was born in the small ski village of Bansko, Bulgaria, to Boris and Pauline Todoroff. The Todoroffs immigrated to Canada in 1937, making London, Ontario their home. Vicky had three siblings, Gloria, Michael and the late Lillian. On January 5, 1946, Vicky married the love of her life Harry Philip Edmunds. Vicky and Harry were blessed with three beautiful daughters, Lenore, Karen and Debra (Robert). In their later years, Vicky and Harry spent time living outside of Canada (Africa, Bermuda, Florida) and watching their family grow: becoming grandparents and great-grandparents. Vicky was a proud grandma to Andrea (Trent), Marcus (Andrea), Julia (Darren) and David (Lynsey) and the late Justin. After Harry passed away, nothing gave Vicky more joy than spending time with her family including her great-grandchildren Mason, Maeve, Lewis and Nolan. Vicky was an amazing friend and always enjoyed spending her days with others. Vicky will forever be remembered for her loving spirit and positive attitude. A memorial will be held at Trinity United Church in Oakville at 2:00 p.m. on Wednesday, October 30th. In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate donations to the Oakville Hospital Foundation oakvillehospitalfoundation.com "And when you get the choice to sit it out or dance, I hope you dance." Lee Ann Womack Published in the Toronto Star on Oct. 29, 2019

