Victoria ENNAMORATO
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Victoria's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
ENNAMORATO, Victoria Peacefully at Lakeshore Lodge on Tuesday, June 16, 2020. Victoria, beloved wife of the late Albert. She will be sadly missed by her children John, Michael and his wife Janet and predeceased by her children Anthony, Carol and Donna. Loving grandmother of Jennifer, Matthew and Katrina. Victoria is survived by her sister Mary Williams and her brother Norman Rosolen. Friends will be received at the Ridley Funeral Home, 3080 Lake Shore Blvd. W. (at 14th St., between Islington and Kipling Aves., 416-259-3705) on Friday, June 26th from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. Funeral Mass on Saturday, June 27th at 10 a.m. at St. Ambrose Catholic Church. Donations to a charity of your choice would be appreciated by the family. Messages of Condolence may be placed at www.RidleyFuneralHome.com.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Toronto Star on Jun. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Ridley Funeral Home
3080 Lake Shore Blvd. West
Etobicoke, ON M8V 1K3
(416) 259-3705
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved