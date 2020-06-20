Victoria ENNAMORATO

ENNAMORATO, Victoria Peacefully at Lakeshore Lodge on Tuesday, June 16, 2020. Victoria, beloved wife of the late Albert. She will be sadly missed by her children John, Michael and his wife Janet and predeceased by her children Anthony, Carol and Donna. Loving grandmother of Jennifer, Matthew and Katrina. Victoria is survived by her sister Mary Williams and her brother Norman Rosolen. Friends will be received at the Ridley Funeral Home, 3080 Lake Shore Blvd. W. (at 14th St., between Islington and Kipling Aves., 416-259-3705) on Friday, June 26th from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. Funeral Mass on Saturday, June 27th at 10 a.m. at St. Ambrose Catholic Church. Donations to a charity of your choice would be appreciated by the family. Messages of Condolence may be placed at www.RidleyFuneralHome.com.
Published in Toronto Star on Jun. 20, 2020.