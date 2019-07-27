Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for VICTORIA GEORGE MYERS. View Sign Obituary

MYERS, VICTORIA GEORGE Victoria George Myers died on May 27, 2019 at her home in Santa Barbara, California, from complications of pneumonia. She was 80. Victoria, known to her friends as Vicki, was born and grew up in Norfolk, Virginia, the daughter of J. Frank George Jr. and Suzanne Lewis George, sister to J. Frank George III. She attended St. Anne's School in Charlottesville, Virginia, before enrolling at Wellesley College. In her junior year, she married Barton Myers III who was, quite literally, the boy next door. They moved to England while he was stationed in the Air Force. Vicki studied the piano seriously from a young age, and was invited to attend the Royal College of Music in London. Upon returning to the United States, she completed her music degree at the University of Pennsylvania, while Barton earned his graduate degree at Penn in architecture. Working in partnership with her husband, Vicki served as the CFO of Barton Myers Associates, first in Toronto, then Los Angeles, and finally Santa Barbara. She pursued her love of music and gardening over the course of her entire life. Vicki is survived by her husband Barton Myers, her daughter Suzanne Lewis Myers, and her grandchildren Henry Barton Pincus and Theodore Minetree Pincus. She will be missed terribly.

Published in the Toronto Star on July 27, 2019

