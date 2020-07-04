1/
VICTORIA J. WATSON
WATSON, VICTORIA J. (nee GENOVESE) Victoria J. Watson, (nee, Genovese), age 90, passed away peacefully in her sleep at home on July 1, 2020. Prior to retirement, she worked as a registered nurse at the Cheshire Home in Madison, N.J. and worked with paraplegics. She was loved by her patients, some of whom called her "ma". She also worked for the Daily Advance Newspaper. She loved music and dancing and worked as a dance instructor for the Arthur Murry Studio in Jacksonville, Florida, where she met her husband of 68 years. She really knew how to cut a rug. Her laughter was contagious, she was the life of the party and loved her family. She was predeceased by her son, Theodore G. Watson, her parents, Rose and Salvatore Genovese, her 4 brothers: Rocco, Ernie, Joe and Frankie Genovese and 2 sisters, Mary Hayes and Anita Pallante. She is survived by her husband Winfred "Ted" Watson, her daughter, Virginia Watson and many nieces, nephews and friends. The viewing will be held at Tuttle Funeral Home (www.tuttlefh.com) Randolph Twsp. on Monday, July 6, 2020, at 10:00 – 11:30 a.m. Funeral Service is at 11:30 a.m., followed by interment at the First Presbyterian Cemetery, Succasunna, NJ. Due to the current Executive Order, the amount of people allowed in the funeral home will be limited.

Published in Toronto Star on Jul. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
6
Viewing
10:00 - 11:30 AM
Tuttle Funeral Home
JUL
6
Funeral service
11:30 AM
Tuttle Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Tuttle Funeral Home
272 Highway 10
Randolph, NJ 07869
(973) 366-7400
