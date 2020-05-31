JEVNIKAR, VICTORIA (VICKI) We are devastated to announce Vicki's sudden and unexpected death on Wednesday, May 27, 2020. Beloved Sister of Rose Mary and Slav (Elaine) Jevnikar, Auntie to Eric Jevnikar, Nadia (Mark) Gregoire and Marissa (Tristan) D'Souza. Great Auntie to Bryceson, Cayleb, Hermyonie, Nathan, Gabriel and Evelyn. Beloved Cousin of Ann, Joe and Frank Bohnec and Joe, Gustel and Viktor Bregar. Vicki was also a valued and longtime employee of Aird & Berlis, and will be missed by her co-workers. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Toronto Humane Society or a charity of your choice in her name. A memorial gathering will be arranged at a later date to celebrate her life. A prayer service will be held at Paul O'Connor Funeral Home, 1939 Lawrence Avenue East, Scarborough, 416-751-7890, on Wednesday, June 3rd, at 11 a.m. Cremation to follow. Due to the current guidelines surrounding COVID 19, the gathering at the funeral home will be private. For those that wish, the service will be available by livestream through the Paul O'Connor Facebook page.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store