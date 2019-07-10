SIMPSON, Victoria (nee ROBERTON) Quietly left us on July 8, 2019. Vicki, daughter of Andrew and Mary Jane Roberton was 88 years young. She now joins Robert (2010) her husband of 60 years. Vicki was the loving mother of six boys!! Michael (Glenda), Joe (Mary), Steve (Lorraine), Kevin (Anita), Chris (Darleen) and Rob (Jo Anne). She will always be remembered by her many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to your local hospice as Vicki was a hospice volunteer for 12 years. Visitation will be held on Thursday, July 11th at Roadhouse & Rose Funeral Home, 157 Main St. S., Newmarket, from 2 - 4 and 7 - 9 p.m. Funeral Mass will be held on Friday, July 12th at St. John's Chrysostom, 432 Ontario St., Newmarket, at 10 a.m. Online condolences at www.roadhouseandrose.com
Published in the Toronto Star on July 10, 2019