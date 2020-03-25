|
NIELSEN, VIGGO Viggo Nielsen was born in Denmark, on November 6, 1929 and passed away peacefully on March 22, 2020, at Markham Stouffville Hospital, with his family by his side. He is survived by his wife of 44 years Marjorie (nee Hunter, Galea). He will be missed by his stepchildren: David (Sylva), Daniel (Sandra) and Denise (Ron). He will be fondly remembered by his grandchildren: Colleen, Jennifer, Christopher, Gregory, Brock, Bobby and Shannon. He will be forever cherished by his great-grandchildren: Cory-Lynn, Jaxson, Cole and Jake and his great-great-granddaughter: River. Arrangements are entrusted to Chapel Ridge Funeral Home, 8911 Woodbine Avenue, Markham, Ontario L3R5G1. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Markham Stouffville Hospital, or to The Kidney Foundation. www.chapelridgefh.com
Published in the Toronto Star on Mar. 25, 2020