KANEP, VIIU Viiu passed away peacefully on Tuesday, July 2, 2019. She was born in Estonia but in 1944, with her mother and sister, escaped from the Russian occupation of Estonia. The family of three made their life in Canada. Viiu will be lovingly remembered by her sister Reet, by her niece Liisa (husband David), and their children Tiia, Hansen, Maarika and Kalev, who she adored. Viiu was a people person and made a strong impact on so many people, especially the young people. Viiu excelled in athletics, both at the University of Toronto and at the National level, especially in volleyball. After graduating from the University of Toronto, her teaching career followed until her retirement. When she started working at Camp Wapomeo she had found her second calling. Her interest in nature became very important to her. In her retirement years she spent time at her cottage in Algonquin Park. She also found time to travel, but she never forgot that she was born in Estonia. She very generously supported many activities that were close to her heart. The family will receive friends at the Humphrey Funeral Home A.W. Miles – Newbigging Chapel, 1403 Bayview Avenue (south of Davisville) from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. on Thursday, July 18th. A memorial service will be held in the Finnish Agricola Church, 25 Old York Mills Road at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, July 19th. Donations in Viiu's memory may be made to Friends of Algonquin Park, 613-637-2828 #23 or the University of Toronto at https://donate.utoronto.ca/viiu-kanep. Condolences may be forwarded through www.humphreymiles.com.
Published in the Toronto Star on July 13, 2019