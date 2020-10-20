Viktor passed away peacefully on October 16, 2020. He leaves behind his son, Victor William, daughter, Mary Ellen, grandchildren, Mélanie, William, Matisse and Kieron, daughter-in-law, Aysha and son-in-law, Pierre-Michel. Viktor was born in Berlin in 1941 and came to Canada in 1950. A bright, witty and engaging man, Viktor loved music, bridge, tango, art, reading, writing and learning. He especially appreciated the company of his family and wonderful friends. Viktor enjoyed hosting parties and intellectual conversations over coffee. A Memorial for Viktor will take place at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Dorothy Ley Hospice would be appreciated. www.cremationcare.ca

