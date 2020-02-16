|
GRLJ, VIKTOR Viktor Grlj passed away suddenly but peacefully, on Thursday, February 13, 2020, at the age of 86. Beloved husband of the late Maria, dear brother of Vida Furlan and Zora Okretic, cherished uncle to nieces, nephews and extended family here and abroad. Viktor was a well-respected and much-loved friend, neighbour and member of the Slovenian Community of Toronto. His presence in our lives will be greatly missed. Visitation will be on Tuesday from 4-7 p.m. at Turner & Porter "Peel" Chapel, 2180 Hurontario St. (Hwy. 10, north of QEW), Mississauga. Funeral Mass will be on Wednesday, February 19th at 11 a.m. at Our Lady of the Miraculous Medal Church, 739 Brown's Ln., Etobicoke. Interment at Assumption Cemetery. For those who wish, memorial donations may be made to Trillium Hospital Foundation and Dom Lipa. Online condolences may be made through www.turnerporter.ca
Published in the Toronto Star on Feb. 16, 2020