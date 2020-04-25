Viktors Ludvigs KUPERS
KUPERS, Viktors Ludvigs Passed away peacefully, with his daughter Velta by his side, on Saturday, April 18, 2020, in his 95th year, to be reunited with his wife Aldona Faustina. Lovingly remembered by daughters Velta Zvidris (Juris) and Maija Svilpis (Ivica Bosiljevac), granddaughter Sarmite Hickey (Fernando Clavijo) and great-grandson Brandon Hickey (Chenda Chhon). Private Graveside Service and Interment took place on Thursday, April 23, 2020, at York Cemetery, 160 Beecroft Road. A Celebration of Life will take place at a later date.

Published in Toronto Star on Apr. 25, 2020.
