MATUSEVICS, Vilis Life is ever a balance of holding on and letting go. Born December 17, 1927 in Dikli, Latvia. Passed peacefully Monday, October 19, 2020, in the house he built in Richmond Hill, Canada. He was a loving and supportive grandfather to Pent, Lia, Syd and Fredie. Intrepid canoeing, camping and cross-country ski partner to Velta, his wife of 51 years (1936-2009). Friend to sons-in-law Tarvo, Jason and Geoff. A special friend to all the family dogs, especially Dexter, and newly arrived Peanut. And most of all, the "glass half full" father of 3 creative and independent daughters, Anita, Andra and Valda. His calm and grounded energy will be missed by all his family, neighbours and friends. Especially the Eistrat, Halter, Verlis, Stabins, Smith and Kalns clans. Thank you to everyone that shared friendship and offered their help to him over the years. In lieu of flowers, please consider doing a random act of kindness today.



