Viljo REIJO

REIJO, Viljo In Loving Memory February 10, 1931 - Narva, Estonia September 29, 2020 - Mississauga, Canada In loving memory of a wonderful man whose passing feels unimaginable and all too soon. Val was a cherished and loved husband, father, and morfar who will forever live in our hearts and prayers. A true gentleman and kindhearted Christian, who was always patient with never an ill-word toward anyone. He highly valued family time, and this was apparent to anyone since he was always happy to see you and eager to hear what you had to say. When prompted to share a tale, it also became clear that he had lived a well-storied life with hardships and triumphs that provided him with undeniable knowledge. This wisdom especially made us feel so grateful, proud and lucky to have him in our lives. His life's journey began with the loss of both parents as a young child followed by a desperate and narrow escape from the Soviet occupation in Estonia. After being separated from his only remaining family members while they were refugees in Finland, it soon became unsafe to remain and it was necessary to flee once again. After some years in Sweden, he worked on a ship as a teenager and was awed by the different sights and cultures he was exposed to. Eventually he settled in Toronto where he met and married Maile, the love of his life who also shared similar life experiences and the same Estonian roots. They went on to spend the next 55 years together creating a very happy life with many new memories to share. Together they enjoyed attending church where they had a large circle of friends. Dad loved to sing in the choir. At family birthdays, when the time came to sing, we relied on him to carry the tune. His career spanned 40 years at De Havilland Aircraft where he was well-respected and at times was asked to undertake unique projects abroad which also earned him special achievement awards for his hard work and dedication. He enjoyed the outdoors with plenty of camping and fishing trips. One of the happiest times was when he put his heart and soul into building the cottage. Dad's natural ability to build and fix anything was admired by all and passed on to his son Gary. He always wanted the best for both of his children. It is difficult to express how special he was to us. In fact, it can never be said as eloquently as his loving words to his daughter Monica on her wedding day. This special day welcomed his son-in-law Victor into the family officially, and from then on their bond was always filled with laughter and great conversation. During Mom and Dad's retirement years, it seemed like there was never a moment where they weren't together and they were very active and involved in their granddaughters' lives as well. Tristyn and Mackenzie always valued their time with him, whether that was spent playing Chinese checkers or embarking on a fun adventure to Port Dover in the summer time. Dad - your genuine smile, modest laugh, and twinkling blue eyes will forever be missed, but your presence will always be felt. We seek comfort in knowing that you are continuing on your eventful journey and that we will be with you again. With our everlasting love, Maile, Monica, Gary, Victor, Mackenzie and Tristyn.



