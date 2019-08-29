TEELUCKSINGH, VILMA We regret to announce that our sister, Vilma Teelucksingh, died at the Brampton Civic Hospital, on Sunday, August 25, 2019. Vilma was originally from San Juan, Trinidad and lived in Unionville, Ontario for many years. She was predeceased by seven brothers and sisters. She is survived by four siblings, Bernice Goddard, Marilyn Magloire, Keith Teelucksingh and Gemma Davis and many nieces and nephews in Trinidad, United States and Bahamas. The family will receive friends at CATHOLIC CREMATION SERVICES, 6933 Tomken Road, Mississauga, ON (Tomken Road & Derry Road), from 1:30 to 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, August 31, 2019. A Funeral Service will take place within the funeral home in the Chapel following the visitation at 2:00 p.m. The final rite of committal will take place at Assumption Catholic Cemetery. Online condolences and directions may be found at www.catholic-cemeteries.com
Published in the Toronto Star on Aug. 29, 2019