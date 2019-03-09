EZERS, VILNIS Passed away peacefully Wednesday, March 6, 2019, at Matthews House Hospice in Alliston, in the presence of his wife Gita and children Paul and Laura. Will be sadly missed by grandchildren Alda, Matiss and Tomass, whom he adored, as well as extended family. Thank you to Dr. Kent Russell and nurse Erica at The Royal Victoria Hospital and to Dr. Liesbet Jansen for their compassionate care. A funeral service will be held at St. John's Evangelical Lutheran Latvian Church Thursday, March 14th at 11 a.m. If desired, in lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. John's Church, RVH in Barrie or to Matthews House Hospice in Alliston. Arrangements entrusted to Drury Funeral Centre, Alliston. 705-435-3535 www.druryfuneralcentre.com
Published in the Toronto Star on Mar. 9, 2019