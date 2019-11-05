Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for VILNIS PETERSONS. View Sign Obituary

PETERSONS, VILNIS On October 30, 2019, Vilnis passed away peacefully at North York General Hospital, with family next to him. He leaves wife Elizabete (Elita), of 50 years, daughters, Ann-Marie (Aldis), Margita (Gerard), Erika (Dainis), granddaughters Lilja and Teika, sister Ilze with her family and other family in Canada, USA, Australia and Latvia. Vilnis was born December 9, 1944, to Edite (nee Krigers) and Arvids Petersons in Malchow, Germany. The family immigrated to Canada, first to Matawa, ON, finally settling in Willowdale, ON in the 1950's. He graduated from York University in 1969, earning a degree in Geography. Instead of pursuing employment in his studied field, he joined his father's construction company, working as estimator. He worked as an estimator until retirement. He was an active member of numerous Latvian organizations, including the fraternity "Academica", Toronto Scout Troop, National Federation of Canada (LNAK), St. John's Lutheran Church, Toronto Senior's Association. He was also member of the Mountain Lake Property Owners Association. His dream of part-time retirement to Riga, Latvia, with wife Elita, were curtailed by the diagnosis of a rare blood illness this spring. His last few months were spent in the company of family and friends. Most recently, he celebrated Thanksgiving at the family cottage in Minden, Ontario, surrounded by the laughter and love of friends and family. The family thanks everyone for their kindness and support, including the doctors, nurses, and caregivers at both Sunnybrook and North York General Hospitals. For those wishing to honor Vilnis' memory, donations can be made to the Latvian National Federation of Canada, St. John's the Latvian Lutheran Church in Toronto, North York General or Sunnybrook Hospitals. A memorial service will be held November 7th, with visitation at 1 p.m., and service at 2 p.m., at York Funeral Centre, 160 Beecroft Rd., North York, Ontario.



