Passed away peacefully, surrounded by his family, on Thursday, October 17, 2019 at Cedarvale Terrace, Toronto, in his 93rd year. Born in County Fermanagh, Northern Ireland. Beloved father of Bernadette and Kevin Gillen. Proud grandfather of Connor and Brian Gillen. He will be greatly missed by family and friends. The family wish to thank the staff of Cedarvale Terrace Long Term Care Home for their many kindnesses and care. The family will receive friends at the Humphrey Funeral Home A.W. Miles – Newbigging Chapel, 1403 Bayview Avenue (south of Davisville), from 4:00 – 8:00 p.m., on Thursday, October 24th. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, October 25th, at 10:00 a.m., in St. Anselm's Parish, 1 MacNaughton Road, Toronto. If desired, donations to Canadian Food for Children (www.canadianfoodforchildren.net) or the Alzheimer Society Toronto would be appreciated. Condolences may be forwarded through www.humphreymiles.com.
Published in the Toronto Star from Oct. 23 to Oct. 24, 2019