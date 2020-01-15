Home

VINCENT CARMAN MASSEY

MASSEY, VINCENT CARMAN 1927 - 2020 It is with great sadness that the family announces the passing of Vincent Carman Massey, age 92, on January 10, 2020. Dearly loved husband of Phyllis Marian Massey (nee Long). Loving father of Ann (Neil) and John (Norene). Cherished grandfather of Marie (Dan), Daniel (Lauralea), Katrina (Shelby), Megan and Jennifer, and great-grandfather of Anna, Isaac, Lucy, Ruby and Ezra. Predeceased by mother Queena Massey (nee Kerr), father Carman Massey and brother Merle Massey. Fondly remembered by brother-in-law Dr. John Long and nieces Carol, Susan, Debbie, Sally, Penny, Beth and Linda. Born April 28, 1927, in Belleville, Ontario, Vince attended Belleville Collegiate Institute. He graduated from Queens University in 1949 with an Honours BA in Modern Languages. In 1950, while attending the Ontario College of Education, he met his future wife Phyllis. After marrying in 1952, he began his career at Fisher Park Collegiate in Ottawa. He then returned to Toronto to Etobicoke Collegiate and subsequently a 27-year run as the head of modern languages at Richview Collegiate in Etobicoke, retiring in 1985. Vince was proud of many of his students who went on to great success. It was a common occurrence for him to run into past students, recognize and remember them in great detail. A founding and lifelong member of Rexdale United Church and its successor Martin Grove United Church, Vince and Phyllis were active volunteers and gave generously of their time and energy to many community organizations. After retirement, they enjoyed an active lifestyle which included travel, fellowship, friends and family. He will be remembered as a man who never forgot a name or a face, always had a story to tell and gave of himself to his family, his students and his community. Visitation and service will be held on Saturday, January 18th with visitation from 1 to 2 p.m., service at 2 p.m. followed by a reception. All at Martin Grove United Church, 75 Pergola Rd., Etobicoke, ON. Donations to Martin Grove United Church or a charity of your choice are appreciated. Online condolences at newediukfuneralhome.com
Published in the Toronto Star on Jan. 15, 2020
