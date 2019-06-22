Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for VINCENT DUBEK. View Sign Service Information Egan Funeral Home 203 Queen Street South Bolton , ON L7E 2C6 (905)-857-2213 Obituary

DUBEK, VINCENT It is with great sadness we announce the passing of Vincent Carl Dubek of Etobicoke, Ontario. After a lengthy and courageous battle with cancer, Vincent died peacefully, with his son by his side, on June 19, 2019, in the afternoon at Revera Senior Nursing Home. He was in his 81st year. Vincent left this life to be with his beloved wife Joann for whom he missed everyday for the last 14 years since her passing. He will also be reunited with his mother and father, Cora and George, as well as his two older brothers Stanley and Rudy Dubek. Vincent was born and raised in Mimico, where from a young age his love of sports from Lacrosse to Hockey took him around the city and province to play in many championships. His athleticism was often captured in the local paper detailing his sportsmanship and often the winning goal! Vincent carried his love of hockey throughout his life, not only by continuing to referee in almost every league in the southern Ontario District, but also rarely missed the Saturday night Leaf games and continued to amaze people with his up-to-date knowledge of the players, the trades and their teams! Vincent had a rewarding 32-year career with the Etobicoke Fire Department. He retired First Class Firefighter in 1997. He had determined that it was smarter to run out of a burning building instead of into one! He never forgot the friendships he made during his 3 decades of service. Vincent is survived by his son Brent, his daughter-in-law Michele and his only grandchild Ryan. Vincent will be forever remembered by his loving niece Michele. The family will receive their friends at the Egan Funeral Home, 203 Queen St. S. (Hwy. 50), Bolton (905-857-2213), on Monday afternoon, June 24th from 2 – 4 o'clock and evening 7 – 9 o'clock. Funeral service will be held in the chapel on Tuesday, June 25th at 11 o'clock. Private interment to be held at a later date. If desired, memorial donations may be made to the . Condolences for the family may be offered at

