PROCTOR, VINCENT EDMUND Passed away peacefully at the age of 89. Predeceased by his loving wife Ellen. Beloved father to Martin and Kevin. Loving uncle to many nieces and nephews. Vincent was a longtime and faithful parishioner at St. John The Evangelist Catholic Church. He had a great love for music and old movies. Friends will be received at the Ward Funeral Home, 2035 Weston Road (North of Lawrence Ave. W.), Weston, on Wednesday, October 9, from 2-4 and 6-9 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. John The Evangelist Catholic Church, 49 George Street, on Thursday, October 10, at 10 a.m. Interment to follow at Holy Cross Catholic Cemetery. As expressions of sympathy, donations to Heart and Stroke Foundation would be appreciated. Please visit our Book of Memories at www.wardfuneralhome.com
Published in the Toronto Star on Oct. 8, 2019