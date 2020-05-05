VINCENT EDWARD PELLETTIER
PELLETTIER, VINCENT EDWARD Born October 13, 1929; passed away in Toronto on Thursday, April 23, 2020, in his 91st year. Predeceased by his beloved wife Catherine Patricia Pellettier (nee Moran). Dearly loved father of Paul (Jenny), Peter, Michael (Josephine), Mark (Garth), David (Mary-Jane), Michelle, Jeffrey (Shawnda), and Robert. Loving grandfather of Kira, Matthew, Katherine, Ariel, Ciara, Christina and Alex and great-grandfather of Avery. Predeceased by parents, Vincent and Adele (Kudirka) Pellettier, and an infant child. Vincent and Catherine lovingly raised eight children, modelling the key behaviours of devotion to family, community, and hard work. Vincent was a Metro Separate School Board Trustee. Vincent was highly committed to selfless volunteer activities in his community, including contributions in many roles at his church, and with the Saint Vincent de Paul Society, Out of the Cold, Meals on Wheels, and chauffeuring cancer patients to their treatments. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at a future date when the easing of Covid-19 social gathering restrictions allows. If desired, please send an email to pellettierpv@icloud.com and we will notify you of the funeral details when these are established. Many thanks and love to the essential hard-working caregivers who cared for Vincent at Weston Terrace Care Community for seven years. If desired, donations to The Society of Saint Vincent de Paul or the charity of your choice are invited. Condolences may be forwarded through www.humphreymiles.com.


Published in Toronto Star on May 5, 2020.
