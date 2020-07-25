MARTINO, VINCENT FRANK ANTHONY August 8, 1986 – July 9, 2020 It is with deep sorrow that we announce the sudden passing of our precious Vincent, on Thursday, July 9, 2020. Vincent is forever loved and cherished by his Mom, Shonaid Stewart (Ian) and Dad, Frank Martino (Sally Wong), grandson of adoring, loving grandparents, Vince and Emilia Martino, of Toronto, Alex (predeceased) and Sheila Marr, fae Aberdeen, Scotland. Vincent was a blessing upon us on Friday, August 8, 1986 (Mom's birthday) and immediately started pushing our buttons from the get-go. He did not respond favourably to the command, 'dinnae!', or don't! Vincent shared many wonderful memories with his godfather Uncle Jack and Auntie Janice, his Canadian first cousins Andrew and Amanda, Auntie Phyllis and Auntie Clarette. His family in Scotland dearly loved and adored our bairn. Godson of Lorraine MacLachan, great-nephew of Norman and Gena Manning (Graeme and David Manning). Predeceased by Uncle Sandy, loving nephew of Uncle Colin and Auntie Lynn, special first cousin of Lauren. Nephew of Brian and Sandra, cousin to Sarah and Stephen. Ian's mother, Ingeborg Stewart, and the Stewart family will fondly remember him. Vincent was born in Toronto, raised in Brampton, attended Fr. C.W. Sullivan, Cardinal Leger High School, Sheridan College and Ryerson University, graduating with honours in both college and university. At six months old, Vincent visited his Granda Marr who, knowing his time left in this world was short, refused to let anyone else hug him, holding him lovingly, between numerous scoldings from Shona for feeding our wee bairn mince-and-tatties. Our bairn enjoyed the company of his faithful companion Roxy in his first 12 years, from competing for sticks at age two, to comforting her in old age, with plenty of sleeps and play together in between. It was tradition for Roxy to greet Vincent on arrival and march him upstairs to Papa and Grandma's den for hugs and kisses. Vincent and his Mom enjoyed singing in the car together and dancing together at home to Euro Dance '95 and similar tracks of that era. During his Fabio stage, early 2000s, he rocked the ponytail, requiring endless maintenance by Mom. His "Pops" and Vincent competed, as a team, annually in hockey pools at Dad's work as a formidable combo. On the long weekly rides between cities, or mid-week games and practices, Vincent and his Dad chatted much about life and love. Known for his kind, polite and gentle manner outside of sports arenas and fields, Vincent was a competitive football (soccer) and hockey player. During his formative years, Vincent played in the Humber Valley hockey association and was assistant captain on the 1998 city champions. Vincent adored that Papa and Grandma, and Uncle Norman and Aunt Gena, were often present during his playing days, as "official team grandparents". He continued to play men's league football in his adult years as a goaltender. His Papa and Vincent enjoyed spending time together watching and discussing a variety of sports. Vincent lived 'in the moment' throughout his life. If there was party or event, he had to be there. Typically, there was colour and flash to his wardrobe. He had a vault of a memory bank, recalling everything even back to very early childhood. He wore his heart out on his sleeve for all to see. Vincent had early exposure to the business world between ages sixteen to twenty-two, as a "child of Trimark", gaining knowledge, skills and experience that were invaluable assets when he joined Lowe's Canada for nine years after university. Vincent was a poignant, beautiful writer who gifted family and friends with touching letters, cards and poems. His greatest wish and hope was a family of his own, and a dog. Shona and Frank are grateful for the outpouring of support from Vincent's vast circle of friends, his former co-workers, and our extended families. Sincere thanks to the Wong family for their love and emotional support. Special thanks to Sally, Ian, Vincent's grandparents, and Rev. Paul Begin for their love, guidance and comfort. Until we meet again, OUR sweet precious bairn, Vincent. We will carry you in our hearts forever and draw upon the countless joyful memories you gave us. Our Angel, We will Love you Always, Mom and Dad. Chan eil Vincent marbh ach a 'cadal Vincent non emorto ma dorme A private family service was held in the chapel of the Ward Funeral Home, 2035 Weston Road, Weston, on Tuesday, July 14, 2020, followed by cremation. Please visit Vincent's Book of Memories at www.wardfuneralhome.com
In lieu of gracious gestures towards the family, you may wish to consider a donation to the charities dearest to Vincent's heart, in his memory; The Anne Marie D'Amico Foundation in honour of his dear friend, or the Mental Health association of your choice.