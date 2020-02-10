|
|
HIGGINS, VINCENT JOHN Born in Toronto, July 24, 1933, died February 7, 2020, following a brief illness, at North York General Hospital. Vince packed a lot into his 86 1/2 years – wedding DJ, umpire, hockey coach, sales manager, game show contestant, real estate agent, bus driver, customs officer, proud Mensa member, world traveller... the list goes on. All that while being a devoted husband to his wife, Madeleine; active father to his sons, Daniel (Nikki) and Mark (Sharon); and beloved Papi to his grandchildren, Théo and Camille. Never one to sit on the sidelines, Vince was an active contributor and volunteer in the many communities he was part of over his lifetime, including being a 75-time Canadian Blood Services Donor. His questionable sense of humour lasted right to the very end, with apologies to the staff at North York General Hospital who cared for him in his final days. He will be missed and remembered by everyone he touched along the way. The family will receive friends at the HOLY CROSS CATHOLIC FUNERAL HOME, 211 Langstaff Rd. East (west of Bayview Ave.) from 6 to 8 p.m. on Wednesday, February 12, 2020. A Memorial Mass will take place within the funeral home in the Chapel of St. Joseph on Thursday, February 13, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. Online condolences and directions may be found at www.catholic-cemeteries.com
Published in the Toronto Star on Feb. 10, 2020