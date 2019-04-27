Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for VINCENT LOREFICE. View Sign Obituary

LOREFICE, VINCENT November 19, 1939 - April 6, 2019 It is with great sadness we announce the passing of Vincent at the age of 79, after a long struggle with Alzheimer's. Survived by his beloved wife of 54 years, Dianne. Much loved father of Gregory (Sheryl), Theresa (Paul) and James (Laryssa). Proud grandfather of Roy, Patrick, Russell, Bradley (Max) and Jeffery. Great-grandad to Bella and Mya. Dear brother of Paul (Louise). Predeceased by sisters Anne, Margaret, Mary, and brother Joseph. Vince will be fondly remembered by several nieces and nephews. A special thank you to the staff of Seven Oaks, 3rd floor, for their care and compassion to Vince and our family. A Celebration of life service will be held at Mangan Funeral Home, Beaverton, on Saturday, May 4, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. With visitation one hour prior to service. If so desired, memorial donations in memory of Vince to the Alzheimer Society, Spinal Cord Injury - Ontario or the Heart & Stroke foundation would be greatly appreciated by the family. Online condolences are welcomed at

