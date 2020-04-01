Home

MC DOUGALL & BROWN FUNERAL HOME - Scarborough
2900 KINGSTON RD
Scarborough, ON M1M 1N5
(416) 267-4656
MITCHELL, VINCENT In his 92nd year, an Imperial Oil retiree, passed away at Scarborough General Hospital, on March 28, 2020. Beloved Husband of his late wife Irene and his late second wife Eleanor. Dear Father of Bryan, Sandra and Sarah and Loving Grandfather and Great-Grandfather. A private ceremony will be held at McDougall & Brown Funeral Home - Scarborough Chapel followed by Interment at Mount Pleasant Cemetery, Toronto, ON. In lieu of flowers, a donation to a charity of your choice would be appreciated. Online condolences may be made at www.mcdbrownscarb.ca
Published in the Toronto Star on Apr. 1, 2020
