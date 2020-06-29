VINCENT OWENS

OWENS, VINCENT It is with great sadness and a heavy heart that we announce the sudden passing of our dear brother "Vince" on the 24th of June, 2020. Born in St. John's, NL, on September 29, 1954, he is survived by his former wife Margaret (Pickering, ON); oldest daughter Victoria (Toronto, ON); and youngest daughter Christine, with grandson Johnny (Pickering, ON). Predeceased by his parents, Tom and Mae (St. John's, NL). Forever remembered by his brothers and sisters, Daniel (Barb), Scarborough, ON, Sylvia Kearsey (Jack), St. John's, NL, Tom (Dolores) Moose Jaw, SK, Patrica Steele (Wayne), The Pas, MB, Geraldine, St. John's, NL, David (Sharyn), Bomanville, ON, Paul (Diane), Northbrook, ON, Bernadette, St. John's, NL, Stephen (Joyce) Barrie, ON, Sean (Natalie), Heart Lake, ON, Janet, St. John's, NL, Craig (Tanya), Weston, ON. Cremation has taken place and a Memorial service will take place at a later date. Donations in his name made to the charity of your choice. Remember me when the flowers bloom in early spring, remember me on sunny days in the fun that summer brings. Remember me in the fall as you walk through the leaves of gold and remember me in the wintertime in the stories that are told, but most of all, remember me each day right from the start, for I live within your heart.



