MARRELLI, VINCENT PETER September 2, 1954 - May 14, 2020 Vincenzo Marrelli passed away suddenly, at the age of 65. He will be sadly missed by his loving mother Rosa and siblings, Rosina, Giuseppe (Patricia), Luigina, Maria (Maurizio) and Gina (Nautilio). He will be forever cherished and remembered as Zio Jimmy by his dear nieces and nephews, Domenic (Tammy), Josie (Danny), Michael (Agnes), Pamela, Vince, Amy (Sebastian), Raffaele (Emily), Eugenio (Danielle). Also, his great-nieces and nephews, Heather (Jimmy), Daniel, Samantha, Vanessa, Justin, Aaliyah, Aakele, Natalie-Marie, Madison-Rose, Gabriele, Giulia, Sophie and his great-great nephews, Anson and Isaiah. Vincent is now reunited in Heaven with his beloved birth mother Luigina, father Eugenio, brother Francesco and brother-in-law Luciano. He will be greatly missed and held in the hearts of his many family members and friends. Vincent will be remembered for his always smiling face and huge heart. He has left an imprint on everyone he knew and would never hurt a fly. He was always willing to lend a helping hand to anyone and everyone. During this unprecedented situation with COVID-19, it is with very heavy hearts that our family has made the difficult decision to hold a private funeral with our immediate family, in honor of our dear son, brother, and uncle, Vincent Marrelli. We have chosen to do this in order to minimize the threat of spreading the coronavirus. Ultimately, we recognize that the health and safety of our family and friends comes first. We appreciate your love and support at this time, and we welcome your messages of condolence.


Published in Toronto Star on May 19, 2020.
