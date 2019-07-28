DOW, VINCENT ROBERT At the age of 68, passed away peacefully, on July 10, 2019, at Providence Healthcare in Toronto. Beloved father of Rachael Dow (Mike Stevens) and "Paw" to grandson Henry Stevens. Dedicated partner to Darlene Spice. Predeceased by his brother and missed by his sisters. Strong, loyal and dependable. Vince was a man who could be counted on to care for his family, to help out his friends and to share a laugh. Always there for us, he will remain in our hearts forever. A small, private family gathering was held in his honour on July 14th. Arrangements entrusted to Fallis & Shields Funeral Home and online condolences or donations may be made at fallis-shields.com.
Published in the Toronto Star on July 28, 2019