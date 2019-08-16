IP, VINCENT WAN SANG November 9, 1935 - August 12, 2019 It is with great sadness, we announce the passing of Vincent Ip on Monday, August 12, 2019. He died peacefully at home in his 83rd year. Vincent's family will dearly miss his positive approach to life and his good humour. He leaves behind his mother, Chi Nui So, his loving wife Nancy, his children Kitty, Vivian (Hesham) and Timothy (Catherine) and his adoring grandchildren Emily, Matthew, Jalyn, Keenan and Griffen. Vincent leaves a wonderful legacy of many friends and will be remembered for his easygoing outlook, generosity, humility, curiosity and good nature. A visitation will be held at York Cemetery and Funeral Centre, 160 Beecroft Road, North York, on Sunday, August 18th from 5:00-8:00 p.m. Funeral service will be held on Monday, August 19th at 11:00 a.m. and reception immediately following at the York Cemetery and Funeral Centre. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Heart & Stroke Foundation are appreciated.

