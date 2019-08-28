ALVARES, VINCENT XAVIER Peacefully on Monday, August 26, 2019, at 104 years of age. Lovingly remembered by his beloved spouse, Lourdes, children Bernard (Jean), Gerard, Margaret and Angela (Ludovic), grandchildren Byron (Susannah), Janice, Luke, Jordan, Ava, Ryan (Richel) and Rachel, Christina and great-grandson Xavier. Resting at Chapel Ridge Funeral Home, 8911 Woodbine Ave., Markham (905-305-8508), on Thursday, August 29, 2019 from 5 to 9 p.m. The Funeral Mass will be celebrated at St. Timothy's Church, 21 Leith Hill Rd., North York, ON (416-494-6526), on Friday, August 30th at 11:00 a.m. Donations to the Heart & Stroke Foundation in lieu of Flowers.
Published in the Toronto Star on Aug. 28, 2019