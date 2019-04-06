LABARDA, VINCENTE Passed away on March 19, 2019 at the age of 73 due to pneumonia at Royal Victoria Hospital in Barrie, Ontario. He is survived by his beloved wife Imelda of 42 years and will be missed by his family and friends who loved him. His viewing will be at Glen Oaks Funeral Home, 3164 Ninth Line, Oakville, on Sunday, April 7, 2019 from 2-6 p.m. Funeral Mass will be held at St. Martin Of Tours Parish, 1290 McBride Ave., Mississauga, on Monday, April 8, 2019 at 10 a.m. followed by his interment at Glen Oaks Cemetery.
Glen Oaks Reception Centre - Mississauga/Oakville
3164 Ninth Line (403 & Dundas St.)
Mississauga/Oakville, ON L6H 7A8
905-257-1100
Published in the Toronto Star on Apr. 6, 2019