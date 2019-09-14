SPATAFORA, VINCENZA July 18, 1918 – September 11, 2019 Passed away peacefully, with her family at her side, on September 11, 2019, at North York General Hospital. She is survived by her children Marianna and Fr. Andrea MSF, and many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her husband Leonardo, her parents Simone and Anna (nee Cudia) Asaro, and her siblings, Antonino, Nicola, Vita, Andrea, Maria, and Gaetana. The family would like to express a special thanks to the staff at North York General Hospital, especially Dr. Leung and the palliative care team. Visitation will be held on Sunday, September 15, 2019, from 4 – 8 p.m., at the R.S. Kane Funeral Home, 6150 Yonge Street, North York. Mass of Christian Burial will take place the following day at St. Paschal Baylon Church, at 92 Steeles Avenue West, Thornhill, at 11 a.m., with burial to follow at Holy Cross Cemetery, Thornhill. In lieu of flowers, the family requests you consider a donation to Daily TV Mass (https://dailytvmass.com).
Published in the Toronto Star on Sept. 14, 2019