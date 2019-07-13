CROCITTO, VINCENZO Peacefully on July 9, 2019 in his 87th year. Beloved husband of the late Rosa Crocitto. Loving father of Vito and his wife Adriana, Paolo and his wife Paulla and Joe. Loving grandfather of Rosalie and Vincent. Visitation at the Kopriva Taylor Funeral Home 64 Lakeshore Road W., Oakville, Sunday, July 14th from 2-4 and 6-9 pm. Vigil Prayers Sunday at 8 p.m. Funeral Mass Monday, July 15, 2019 at 11 a.m. at St. James Roman Catholic Church, 231 Morden Road. Entombment Glen Oaks Memorial Gardens.
Published in the Toronto Star on July 13, 2019